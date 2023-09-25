Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.41% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 115.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 25,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 553,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter.

FVAL opened at $48.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.71. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.16.

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

