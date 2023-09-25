Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,762 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $70.32 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.51.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

