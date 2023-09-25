Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF comprises 0.6% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $52.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

