Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,934,000 after purchasing an additional 617,369 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after buying an additional 3,467,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,687,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,675 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $57.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

