Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,013 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,583 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 430.5% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,433,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,824 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,975 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.07. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

