Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

QUAL stock opened at $132.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.45. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

