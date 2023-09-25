Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,675,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,754 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,170,000 after purchasing an additional 916,282 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,695,000 after purchasing an additional 102,464 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,521,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,391,000 after buying an additional 326,859 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $48.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

