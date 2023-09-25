Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $6.66 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 556.4% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 56,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $156.39 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.54. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

