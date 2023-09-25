Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $8.07 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $41.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.