Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883,859 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $784,509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $81.63 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

