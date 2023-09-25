Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,478,790,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $395.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $316.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.45.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

