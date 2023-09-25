Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,242 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.69 on Monday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

