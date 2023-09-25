Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,341 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $28.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

