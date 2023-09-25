Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 648 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,000.

BATS MOAT opened at $76.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.99.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

