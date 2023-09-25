Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stake Trimmed by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,569 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

BTU stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.75. 744,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,101. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $32.89.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

