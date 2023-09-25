Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PTON. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at $99,471.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $52,300.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,768 shares of company stock worth $243,892. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,857,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,098 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 23.0% in the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 1,980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 37.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 252,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 68,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

