Penbrook Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 396,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Planet Labs PBC accounts for approximately 0.9% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 130.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth $43,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William Spencer Marshall purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,405,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,461.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $10,280. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PL opened at $2.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $6.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Westpark Capital decreased their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

