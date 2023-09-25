Penbrook Management LLC Buys 65,200 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Vermilion Energy makes up about 2.2% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.15% of Vermilion Energy worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $25.12.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 41.30%. The firm had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0749 per share. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.51%.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

