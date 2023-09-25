Penbrook Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Penbrook Management LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.7% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $146.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $133.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.95 and a 200-day moving average of $134.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.