Pepe Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65.58 Million (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Pepe token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pepe has a market cap of $288.94 million and $65.58 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pepe has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pepe Profile

Pepe’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. The official website for Pepe is www.pepe.vip.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 391,790,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000069 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $50,125,208.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

