Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) PT Raised to $19.00 at Truist Financial

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PR. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, 500.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.31.

PR opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 4.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $68,085.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $68,085.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 171,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $2,548,046.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,274,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,895,110.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 914,863 shares of company stock valued at $10,933,827 over the last 90 days. 23.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 3,230.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after buying an additional 2,759,146 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at about $8,401,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Permian Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,087,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after acquiring an additional 214,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

