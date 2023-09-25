Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,003,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,572,000 after acquiring an additional 48,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after acquiring an additional 80,408 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,055,000 after acquiring an additional 185,373 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IWN stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.13. The company had a trading volume of 298,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,219. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $157.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.01.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.