Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,360,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after purchasing an additional 112,358 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,053,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,979 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 822,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,285. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $967.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

