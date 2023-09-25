Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.14. 2,888,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,788,352. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

