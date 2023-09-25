Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 1.4% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 586.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,831,000 after purchasing an additional 422,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 355,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $52,004,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DIA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $339.34. 1,186,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,160. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.55. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $356.70.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

