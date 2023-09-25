Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,269,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,438,000 after purchasing an additional 532,867 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 312.4% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 66,626 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 204,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,267. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.