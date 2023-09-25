Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 91,017 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 77.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SIL traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 175,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,640. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65. The company has a market cap of $822.61 million, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.