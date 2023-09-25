Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $268.16. 371,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,405. The stock has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.63. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $286.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

