Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,289 Shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Gasoline Fund were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UGA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 26.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000.

United States Gasoline Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:UGA traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.24. 9,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,384. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $76.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.22.

About United States Gasoline Fund

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

