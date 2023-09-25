Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 13,175 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,175 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 78.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 207,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:SIVR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.12. 398,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,732. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.