Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 539 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

NYSEARCA COPX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,649. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.14.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

