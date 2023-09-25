Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.47. 3,575,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,900,823. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

