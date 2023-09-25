Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Prudent Investors Network Inc.

Prudent Investors Network Inc. cut its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 9.6% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Prudent Investors Network Inc. owned 0.60% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $20,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 639.9% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 86,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signify Wealth boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 17,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.29. 56,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,856. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.37.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.