Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Cut by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,499 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 8,597 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $223.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.45.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

