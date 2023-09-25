Piper Sandler Upgrades European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EWCZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of EWCZ stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.38, a PEG ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.27 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 40.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. Rivermont Capital Management LP acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,120,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,554,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in European Wax Center by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 330,811 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

