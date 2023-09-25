Plymouth Industrial REIT’s (PLYM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Truist Financial in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.12% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
