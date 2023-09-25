Plymouth Industrial REIT’s (PLYM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Truist Financial in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLYM

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

NYSE PLYM opened at $21.29 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $942.19 million, a P/E ratio of -44.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.