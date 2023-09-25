Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.23

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 57003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Polestar Automotive Holding UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, September 1st. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSNY

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at $3,981,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 144.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 720,285 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 1,271.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 475,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 943.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 460,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 416,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.