PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLM opened at $2.08 on Thursday. PolyMet Mining has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.55.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
