PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLM opened at $2.08 on Thursday. PolyMet Mining has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of PolyMet Mining

About PolyMet Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 13.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.