PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$27.25

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.00 to C$27.25 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.02.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$25.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.69. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$17.13 and a 52 week high of C$26.90.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 47.63% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.129322 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

