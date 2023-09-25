Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Holdings Lifted by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.54.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PFG traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $74.82. 134,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,422. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.03. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

