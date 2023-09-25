Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Shares of PCOR opened at $64.20 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $76.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $6,513,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,434,766.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $4,065,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,552,174.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $6,513,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,434,766.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,352 shares of company stock valued at $21,006,078. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,601,000 after acquiring an additional 734,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,630,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,279,000 after purchasing an additional 605,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,576,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,719,000 after purchasing an additional 527,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,961,000 after buying an additional 82,918 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

