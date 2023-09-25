Prom (PROM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $73.20 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $73.20 million and $1.50 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.01 or 0.00015244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00008279 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021216 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00017435 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,288.74 or 0.99919085 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.03978758 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,597,584.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.