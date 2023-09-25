ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 1.0% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.97. 503,592 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.32.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

