ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Trading 2.9% Higher

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.32 and last traded at $53.81. 1,975,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 3,433,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.29.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $765.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOIL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,319.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,079,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,878,000 after buying an additional 17,735,327 shares during the period. Axim Planning & Wealth bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $11,295,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 402.4% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 586,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 470,010 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 404.0% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 503,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 403,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 199,081 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

