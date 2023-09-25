ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Up 3.6%

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.37 and last traded at $38.18. 605,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,945,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 10,085.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.