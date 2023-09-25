Prudent Investors Network Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Prudent Investors Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,446 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,712,000 after buying an additional 69,509,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,718,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,720,388 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,448,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715,170 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,306,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,042,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,590,000 after buying an additional 4,607,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,212,564 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.