Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Holdings Raised by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 592,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 40,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 365,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,600. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average is $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.01%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,642 shares of company stock valued at $807,273 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.46.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

