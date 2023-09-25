Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.46.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $60.52 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.68. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,642 shares of company stock worth $807,273 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.