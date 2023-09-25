Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.24

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.24 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on QGEN. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

Qiagen Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.21 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qiagen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Qiagen by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 41.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Qiagen by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Qiagen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading

