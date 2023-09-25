QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.71.

QS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen cut QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QuantumScape

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $244,325.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 604,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,680.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $244,325.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 604,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,680.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $87,756.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 584,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,323. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $6.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 19.25 and a quick ratio of 19.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.